Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.84. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 14,180 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $893.00 million, a P/E ratio of 151.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.