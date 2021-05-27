Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for 1.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

WMB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. 137,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,192. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

