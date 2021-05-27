Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.58. 177,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,384,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

