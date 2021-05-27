Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 12,461 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 390 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $11,735.10.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,346 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $254,982.28.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $314,284.67.

On Thursday, March 11th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. 37,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,390. The stock has a market cap of $459.00 million, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $3,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.