William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $300,310.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Insiders have sold a total of 119,275 shares of company stock worth $5,272,620 over the last ninety days. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

