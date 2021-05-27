William M. Rue Sells 15,000 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

