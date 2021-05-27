William M. Rue Sells 15,000 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.
SIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.
