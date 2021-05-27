Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $171.29 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

