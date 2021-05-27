Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.41. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.