Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 140,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,619,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $262.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

