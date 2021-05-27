Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners accounts for about 1.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Focus Financial Partners worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 111,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,147. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.