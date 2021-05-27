Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

