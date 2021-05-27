Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.25. 72,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,437. The company has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

