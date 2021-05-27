Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 118,127 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,993,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $421.78. 176,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.88. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

