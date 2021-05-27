Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,427. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

