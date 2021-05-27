Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $3.10 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.47. 178,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

