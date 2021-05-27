Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $4.01 Million in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.52. The stock had a trading volume of 86,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.51. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

