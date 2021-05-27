Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.64 and its 200-day moving average is $356.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

