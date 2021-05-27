Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.59. 12,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,349. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $219.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

