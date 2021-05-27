Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 289,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,354. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

