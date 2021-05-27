WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 8,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.27 million, a P/E ratio of -59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.