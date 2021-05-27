Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.
Shares of WDAY traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.73. 46,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday has a 1 year low of $162.66 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.29.
WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Recommended Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.