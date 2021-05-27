Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.

Shares of WDAY traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.73. 46,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday has a 1 year low of $162.66 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.29.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

