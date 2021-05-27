Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $231.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,343. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.29. Workday has a 52 week low of $162.66 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

