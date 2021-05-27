Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.
NASDAQ WDAY traded down $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $231.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,343. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.29. Workday has a 52 week low of $162.66 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
