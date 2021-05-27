Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.38

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.38 and last traded at $76.11, with a volume of 667153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,978,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $20,394,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

