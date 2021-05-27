Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 3,227 Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 1,552 shares of Summer Infant stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $17,941.12.

NASDAQ SUMR opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.83. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 64.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summer Infant during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Summer Infant by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summer Infant during the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

