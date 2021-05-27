Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.34). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

XERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.33 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $220.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

