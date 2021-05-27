Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.79% of Xilinx worth $2,676,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.98 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

