XMax Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One XMax coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $799,522.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00087115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00983649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.69 or 0.09753623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00092416 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,808,262,354 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

