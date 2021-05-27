XYO Achieves Market Cap of $124.51 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 71.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 114.5% higher against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $124.51 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00989935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.57 or 0.09710762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00092817 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.