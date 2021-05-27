Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.52. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

