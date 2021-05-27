Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 21,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,065,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

YSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.