YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Down 2% After Insider Selling

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $85.75 and last traded at $85.75. Approximately 2,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,522,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.48.

Specifically, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,924 shares of company stock worth $7,881,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in YETI by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in YETI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

