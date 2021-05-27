YOU COIN Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $619,588.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00082046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.01004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.76 or 0.09721309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00092075 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

