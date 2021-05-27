Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 1,365 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FORR opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

