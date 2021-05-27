Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 1,365 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FORR opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.