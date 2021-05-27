Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.40. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,734 shares of company stock worth $7,072,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.