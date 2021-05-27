Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $610,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,912,932.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,013 shares of company stock worth $18,455,062 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BlackLine by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BlackLine by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.53. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

