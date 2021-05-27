Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.60 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CULP opened at $16.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Culp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Culp by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Culp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.