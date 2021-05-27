Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $3.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 248%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $11.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

EGLE opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

