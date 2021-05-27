Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

FMNB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,592. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $492.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.98. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

