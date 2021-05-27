Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.43 EPS

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

FMNB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,592. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $492.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.98. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.