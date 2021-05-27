Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to announce $48.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.64 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $202.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $2,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. 692,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -271.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

