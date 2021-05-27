Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.21. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

PRTK stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 236,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $386.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

