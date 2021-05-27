Zacks: Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 91,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,330. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

