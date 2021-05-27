Zacks: Analysts Expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) will report sales of $25.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $24.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $109.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $120.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 333.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLNC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colony Credit Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,208,000 after buying an additional 233,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 143,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $8,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 603,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 628,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 112,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,873. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

