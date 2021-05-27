Zacks: Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.96 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,411. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.