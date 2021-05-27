Zacks: Analysts Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,980.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,945,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,783,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,615,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,982,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,654,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

