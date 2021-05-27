Zacks: Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to post sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

MAS opened at $61.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Masco by 100.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 15.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

