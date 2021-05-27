Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce sales of $29.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $21.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.12 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 392,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

