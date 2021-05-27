Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.53. Altabancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday.

ALTA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $863.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

