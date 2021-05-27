Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.98 Million

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce $112.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.40 million and the highest is $114.35 million. Lannett reported sales of $137.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $486.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $490.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $505.09 million, with estimates ranging from $496.50 million to $510.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lannett by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after buying an additional 139,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

LCI stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

