Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.55 Million

Brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce sales of $241.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $983.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. 606,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,430. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

